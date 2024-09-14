Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,223.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

