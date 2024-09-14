Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.43. 27,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 23,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Northern Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

