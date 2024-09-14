Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta Acquires 40,938 Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta bought 40,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,888.72 ($66,592.48).
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.
About Pilbara Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pilbara Minerals
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.