Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCAUF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

