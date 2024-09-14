Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NHS opened at $8.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.