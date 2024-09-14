Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NHS opened at $8.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.40.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

