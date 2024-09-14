Nervos Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $940.57 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 54% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $620.58 million and $940.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 82.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,648,880,435 coins and its circulating supply is 44,931,192,481 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

