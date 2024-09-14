Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Neoen Stock Up 1.2 %

NOSPF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Neoen has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

