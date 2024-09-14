NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Martin Randolph Sparks Sells 1,000 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $725,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NBTB stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $12,547,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

