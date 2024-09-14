Natera’s (NTRA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

