MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $181.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

