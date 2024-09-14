Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,557.84

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,557.84 ($33.45) and traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.23). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,955 ($38.64), with a volume of 77,541 shares changing hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.77, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,860.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,560.62.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,580.15%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.