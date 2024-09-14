Moonbeam Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $155.99 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,628,235 coins and its circulating supply is 902,017,207 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.