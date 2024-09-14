Monero 1-Day Volume Hits $57.31 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $168.93 or 0.00282326 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $57.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,832.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00548996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00110886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00080649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

