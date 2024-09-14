Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.22 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). 212,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 820,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Mkango Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.27. The company has a market cap of £17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 2.17.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

