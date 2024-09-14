Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 110,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 867,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,105,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the period.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $12.00 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.