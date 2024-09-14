MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $21.65.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
