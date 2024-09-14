Michele A. Peppers Sells 6,476 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

