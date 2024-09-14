Michael A. Volanoski Sells 1,428 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Q2 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

