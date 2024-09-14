Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE:MXC opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

