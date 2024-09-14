Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSE:MXC opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.