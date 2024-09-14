MetLife (NYSE:MET) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MET. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.54.

NYSE:MET opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after buying an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

