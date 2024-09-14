MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.34 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $32.46 or 0.00054222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $193.34 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.83212406 USD and is up 8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $7,971,207.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

