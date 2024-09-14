Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Methanex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$51.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.51. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$49.21 and a 12-month high of C$74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.7762448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Methanex

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Kevin Price purchased 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Price purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.00. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total transaction of C$66,003.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,186. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

