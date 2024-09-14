Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $68,982.65 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,421,991 coins and its circulating supply is 31,275,283 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,415,494 with 31,271,096 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.44226311 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $75,008.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

