Meridian Management Co. Has $661,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

