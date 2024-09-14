Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $70,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,675.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,030 shares of company stock valued at $863,145 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,549 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

