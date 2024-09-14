Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.30. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1,544,218 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$105.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

