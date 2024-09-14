Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,126 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,924,000 after purchasing an additional 215,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Matador Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,361,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,176,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 79,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $609,325. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

MTDR stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.