Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $959,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $297,948,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,076,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 552,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $91.37 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

