Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.50. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

