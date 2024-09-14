Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,107,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $304.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $306.51.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.