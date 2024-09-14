Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Target by 94.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,947 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 14.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

TGT stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $155.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

