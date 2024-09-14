Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,518 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.