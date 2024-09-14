Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.50. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 9,702,958 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.