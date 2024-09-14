Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $51,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

