Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Up 10.3%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 505,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 359,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 47.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

