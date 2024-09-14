Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $769.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.