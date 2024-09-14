Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
