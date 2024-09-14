Mainsail Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

