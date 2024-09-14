Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $362,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $89.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.