M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Shares Up 0.7%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.80. 11,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 50,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
The company has a market cap of $101.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.
M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.
