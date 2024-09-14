LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.