LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $319.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $322.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

