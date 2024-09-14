Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.51.

TSE:LUN opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8613678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

