Lords Group Trading’s (LORD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.97. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 63 ($0.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

