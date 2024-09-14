Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55. 308,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,146% from the average session volume of 24,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Logan Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

