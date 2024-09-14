Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55. 308,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,146% from the average session volume of 24,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Logan Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.