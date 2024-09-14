Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 4.3%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 710,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,001,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

The company has a market cap of $748.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,311,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

