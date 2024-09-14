Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Legrand Trading Up 0.0 %
LGRDY opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.
Legrand Company Profile
