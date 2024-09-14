Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LGRDY opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

