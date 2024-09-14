LCX Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $100.17 million and $155,019.38 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00260584 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX token operates as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. LCX, known as the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a cryptocurrency trading platform distinguished for its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance. Serving both individual and institutional investors, LCX offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing trading, custody, and asset management. A standout feature is the LCX Token, simplifying fee payments across services such as custodian solutions, crypto exchanges, and fiat-crypto-fiat transactions, enhancing user convenience. Established in 2018 by Monty C. M. Metzger, LCX is under the leadership of CEO Monty Metzger, who authored “Blockchain Banking: Shaping the Future of Money and Finance” in 2023, emphasizing their dedication to financial regulations. This combination of innovation and regulatory adherence positions LCX as a trusted platform in the crypto industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

