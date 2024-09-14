Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Financial Contrast

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55% CarMax 1.55% 6.64% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lazydays and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00 CarMax 2 5 6 0 2.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lazydays presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. CarMax has a consensus target price of $76.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than CarMax.

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CarMax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and CarMax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $987.99 million 0.02 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.15 CarMax $26.54 billion 0.46 $479.20 million $2.56 30.77

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarMax beats Lazydays on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services. The CarMax Auto Finance segment provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum and arrangements with various financial institutions. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.