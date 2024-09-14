Kyle Preston Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Kyle Preston purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,480.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The business had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.9112782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.66%.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

