Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

